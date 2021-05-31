Necklace Road Renamed As PV Narasimha Rao Marg Now

HYDERABAD: On Sunday, the state Cabinet voted to rename the 5.5-kilometre Necklace Road along the Hussain Sagar Lake after former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

P.V. Narasimha Rao Marg, or PV Marg, is a popular destination for families because of its gardens, cafes, and children's play areas, as well as walking paths.

On June 28, the centennial commemoration of PV's birth will end. As part of its conclusion, the decision to rename the Necklace Road as PV Marg or P.V. Narasimha Rao Marg was taken.

On June 28th, last year, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao kicked off a year-long celebration to mark the centenary birth anniversary of Narasimha Rao, the father of India's modern economic reforms, was born in the Telangana state. He had budgeted Rs. 10 Crore for the celebrations.

Necklace Road was established in 1982 by the then-Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy, who was a member of the Congress party at the time. The project was further developed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government led by N.T. Rama Rao, who installed a Buddha statue in the middle of Hussain Sagar.

Later, when N. Chandrababu Naidu became Chief Minister, he launched a number of development projects and improved the Necklace Road. The land was allocated for P. V. Gyan Bhoomi near Necklace Road under the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajshekar Reddy's tenure for the late prime minister's samadhi.