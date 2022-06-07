The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed concern over the “increasing rate of heinous crimes against girls and women in Hyderabad. The NCW has written to Telangana DGP to directly intervene in the matter (of recent rape cases) and send a detailed report on the steps taken by the state to ensure safety and security of females. The Commission said it has taken serious note of the “increasing rate of heinous crimes” against girls and women in Hyderabad district of Telangana.

“The role of the police is not only to protect and prevent crimes but also to take swift and appropriate action in such matters. Therefore, the Commission has taken cognisance of the matter,” the NCW said.

The NCW, in a statement, said it has seen an article that reported five case of sexual assault against minor girls were reported in Hyderabad in a week. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Telangana to directly intervene in the matter and to send a detailed report within seven days on the steps taken by the state to ensure the safety and security of girls and women so that such incidents can be prevented in future.

After the sensational Jubilee Hills Gangrape case hit the headlines, a total of five sexual assaults have been reported in the state capital. The latest in the string of rape cases in Hyderabad is a sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl in Karkhana area, who was allegedly raped by five persons including two minor boys.

According to the Karkhana police, the girl was being violated since March and it came to light only on Monday after a case was filed on May 30. The victim was sexually assaulted separately across multiple locations by the five persons. The parents suspected something was fishy going on as their daughter was going out frequently on the pretext of sleepovers at a friend's place.

The police filed a case after the complaint was submitted by the victim’s father. According to the police, the accused developed friendship with the class 10 girl over social media. They allegedly took some photographs of the victim in a compromising position and continued blackmailing her.

Also Read: Sajjala Says YSR Congress Govt Moving Ahead with Popular Schemes in AP

Meanwhile, police said all five persons — three accused and two children in conflict with the law have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Karkhana police officials said they also have arrested owners of two lodges, where the accused exploited her. The police clarified that it was not a gangrape.

