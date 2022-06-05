National Conference on Gender and Inclusion at MANUU

Hyderabad: The Centre for Women Studies (CWS) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP) Hyderabad in collaboration with Goonj, SAFA, Sahayata Trust, Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) and Soochnapreneur is organizing a National Conference on “Gender and Inclusion: a focus on Muslim Women” from June 6 to 8, 2022 at Saiyid Hamid Central Library Auditorium, MANUU to deliberate upon issues affecting marginalised and vulnerable women.

According to Prof. Shahida, Director, CWS, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU will address the first panel discussion scheduled to be held on June 6 at 12.40 pm. Amitabh Kundu, Afroz Alam, Hasina Kharbhih & Osama Manzar are the panellists. Prof. Amir Ullah Khan, Research Director, CDPP will be the moderator. Ghazala Wahab, Author & Executive Editor, FORCE will deliver keynote address on “Born a Muslim Woman”.

Panel discussion “Media & Gender : How are Muslim Women represented” will be held in the afternoon of first day. Journalists - Fatima Khan, The Quint and Arfa Khanum, The Wire and Prof. Ehtesham Ahmed Khan, Dean, School of MCJ are the panellists. Soma Wadhwa, Fellow, India Development Foundation will be the moderator.

In the opening session of the conference, Nahia Hussain, Vice-President (Public Policy), CDPP, Prof. Shahida, Naghma Mulla, CEO, EdelGive, Fatima Khan will address at 10.00 am.

Prof. Farida Siddiqui, Dean, School of Arts & Social Sciences, MANUU will address on “Multi Disciplinary Approach to Research on Social Issues” in the first panel discussion.

Prof. Ainul Hasan will also chair the panel discussion scheduled to be held on June 8, 2.00 pm whereas Prof. Amitabh Kundu, Senior Economist will speak on “Inclusion in Labor Markets”. P C Mohanan, former Member, National Statistical Commission, Meera Shenoy, Founder, Youth4jobs, Prof. Sanghmitra Acharya, JNU and Prof. Abdul Shaban, TISS Mumbai are the panellists.

Eminent academicians, civil society leaders and practitioners will discuss issues affecting marginalised women, health and education etc. during 5 panel discussions to be held on June 6 & 7. The conference will go live on IMC, MANUU youtube channel.