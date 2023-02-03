Narsampet MLA Finds Fault With Sharmila

Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy told YSRTP president Sharmila that she was talking like the owner of a shoe shop, are you big enough to buy shoes for KCR?, he asked. Speaking at a press conference at the camp office in Narsampeta town of Warangal district on Thursday, he condemned Sharmila's remarks against KCR.

You must hold your tongue and keep a check on your statements, he advised. He said that YS. Rajasekhara Reddy also went on a padayatra, but he never spoke such petty words.

He warned her against making baseless and false personal accusations. He also said that If provocative comments are made against KCR family, they will definitely block the padayatra.