Narrow Escape For Errabelli in Road Accident Near Yadadri

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao had a narrow escape in an accident on Friday. The minister's convoy was hit by a two-wheeler from behind. The incident took place in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district this morning. A two-wheeler collided head-on with a car in the convoy of Telangana minister Errabelli near Yadadri Collectorate.

Two people on the bike were injured. The minister rushed the injured to the hospital in one of the cars in his own convoy. It is known that the convoy of Errabelli Dayakar was involved in an accident in the past.