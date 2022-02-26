HYDERABAD: Police have seized a huge cache of drugs and also arrested a Nigerian national along with his 12 associates for supplying drugs in the city. Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) team has also detained 11 persons who were found to be taking drugs. They have recovered MDMA ( commonly known as Ecstasy which is used to alter one’s mood), LSD blot papers, Ganja and Hash oil (a costlier derivative of marijuana) from the narcotics selling gang.

Sri C.V. Anand IPS CP Hyd City Press Meet on

During an investigation, the accused revealed to police that drug peddlers were operating in SR Nagar, Karkhana and Secunderabad. Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand held a press conference at his Basheerbagh office here on Saturday and gave more details about the narcotic gang’s arrest and the recovery of drugs in a huge quantity.