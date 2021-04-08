Nagarjunasagar Bypoll: KCR's Welfare Schemes Will Bring Me Luck, Says Nomula Bhagat

TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath, son of late MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah shared that he is confident about his victory in the Nagarjunasagar by-election. Giving credit to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s schemes, he shared that the CM’s programmes and welfare policies have earned them goodwill.

Bhagat said that he is confident about his victory and right now he is not just focusing on the results but also on winning with a majority. The advocate was straightforward regarding his father’s death and how things will play out in that matter. Bhagath said that sympathy will also play a major role here. It will definitely work in his favour.

While talking about the elections, Bhagath also revealed that he was not sure if he’d get a TRS ticket. He said that he was thankful to CM KCR and working as president KTR for believing in him. They supported him after he lost his father. Bhagath was advised by all to think of the welfare of the people and continue doing good work.

In a response given to the Deccan Chronicle, Bhagath shared that he is confident about the votes and the people. Even though the Congress candidate A Jana Reddy has better experience than him, it doesn’t matter as long as you are committed to serving people.

In 2018, Nomula Narasimhaiah was elected in the Nagarjunasagar by-election. Bhagath said that his father served the people of the constituency. He was always there for the people. Now looking at the response I am getting from the people, I believe they trust me. I am sure that it will result in my victory. I will continue my campaign and will finish it in another 7 days. The people have laid their confidence in the TRS party and that itself ensures my victory.

Who is Nomula Bhagath?

He is a software engineer-turned-advocate. He holds B.Tech, MBA and LLM degrees and is now practising in the Telangana High Court. The 37-year-old advocate joined TRS party in the year 2014.