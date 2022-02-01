Mumtaz Ali is New Chancellor of MANUU

Hyderabad: Padma Bhushan, Mr. Mumtaz Ali, noted social reformer, educationist and spiritual leader has been nominated as the Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University for a period of 3 years.

According to a notification released by the University, Hon’ble President of India in his capacity as Visitor of the University has appointed Mr. Mumtaz Ali (Pen Name Sri M (Shri Madhukarnath)) as the sixth Chancellor of the University. The new Chancellor’s appointment is effective from 17th December, 2021. The Government of India conferred prestigious Padma Bhushan award to Mr. Mumtaz Ali in recognition for the outstanding service in the fields of education and social reform in the year 2020.

He heads the Satsang Foundation, which runs two schools in Andhra Pradesh, the Peepal Grove School and the Satsang Vidyalaya. He also undertook the "Walk of Hope", an exercise to restore the country's spirituality, in 2015 from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. He authored about 10 books including his autobiography ‘The Journey Continues’.