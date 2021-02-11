Mulugu MLA Seethakka Gifts Footwear For Revanth Reddy's Padayatra For Farmers 

Mulugu MLA Seethakka presented TPCC President Revanth Reddy with an unexpected gift. She gave sandals for Revanth reddy’s padayatra from Achampeta to Hyderabad. Seethakka gifted a pain relief slippers that relieve pain in the feet while performing padayatra. Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy said that he would go to padayatra with those sandals given by his sister Seethakka.

Revanth Reddy, who initiated the Rajiv Raitu Bharosa Yatra in Achampeta on Sunday, decided that the Padayatra was the right way to know the plight of the farmers. Several leaders of the Congress party are following Revanth Reddy.

Malkajgiri Mp has been on padayatra since Sunday night as part of the Rajiv Raitu Bharosa agitation program launched against the three agricultural laws to be introduced by the central government. He is trekking from Achampet in Nagar Kurnool district to Hyderabad. Many Telangana Congress leaders are participating in this padayatra. Day by day more people are supporting the padayatra.

Also Read: Watch: Mulugu MLA Seethakka Turns Teacher For Govt School Students