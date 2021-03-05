MS Dhoni Is Fond Of Kadaknath Chicken, Demand For This Black Chicken Breed Is High

Former Indian cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has many businesses and he was into the poultry business as well. We don't know how far he has succeeded in the black chicken breed kadaknath business. But, in the Telugu states, the demand for the kadaknath chicken has been increased.

The meat and the eggs of this breed is considered very healthy as they contain less cholesterol and are very rich in protein. According to the reports, even a heart patient can happily consume the meat and eggs of this breed. As the meat from this breed contains low fat and cholesterol, diabetic and heart patients can consume them.

This breed of Kadaknath Chicken is said to have originated from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh. Generally, regular broilers take 45 days to get to normal size whereas kadaknath breed takes six to eight months to get to normal weight.

According to the reports, the cost of breeding is around Rs. 500 per bird and it consumes nearly 100 grams of feed every day. Generally, tribal communities show interest in rearing this breed. The meat from this breed is black in colour whereas the colour of eggs is brown with a slight pinkish tinge. In Hyderabad, the price of the meat is Rs. 1,000 to 1200 per kag andthe cost of live bird is Rs. 850 per kg.