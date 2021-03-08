Moving Car Catches Fire Near Telugu Talli Flyover

Hyderabad: A car was gutted after it caught fire while moving near the Telugu Talli flyover on Monday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to Fire officials, smoke started coming out of the car while it was proceeding from Tank Bund towards Saifabad. The driver and one person travelling in the car immediately got down.

Traffic police officials who were on the road alerted the firemen who reached the spot and put out the fire. Officials suspect a short circuit might have resulted in the incident.

Traffic flow on the busy road was affected for a few minutes.