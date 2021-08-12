Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao seems to have his full focus on the upcoming by-elections in Huzurabad. Dalit Bandhu was the first salvo he fired to get the attention of voters. Later, there were leaders shifting their loyalties. Several leaders from other parties joined the ruling TRS. The latest was when KCR decided to field a young leader in the Huzurabad Bypolls.

Yes. The TRS has pitted Gellu Srinivas Yadav against Etela Rajendar in the upcoming Huzurabad bypolls. It is worth mentioning here that the EC is yet to issue notification. As predicted, KCR chose a BC candidate who was also active during the Telangana statehood agitation.

It may be recalled that the Telangana CM recently nominated 36-year-old Padi Kaushik Reddy as MLC under the Governor's quota within 10 days of joining the TRS from the Congress.

This is the CM's newest strategy aimed at cracking down on national parties that have recently increased aggression in the state and keep tabs on new political forces coming to the fore.

According to credible sources, CM KCR has decided to formalise the 'Dalitabandhu' scheme as soon as possible and nominate former minister Motkupalli Narsimhalu as its chairman.

Motkupalli Narsimhulu has already resigned from the BJP but has not officially joined the TRS. According to party sources, this has been postponed strategically and Motkupalli, who has been showering compliments on KCR for a few days, has responded positively to the TRS invitation.

On the other hand, we hear that CM KCR is planning to give a fitting reply to opposition's criticisms of 'Dalit Bandhu' through the expansion of the cabinet.

