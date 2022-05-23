The Most Dangerous Time to Drive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Researchers from Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani, Hyderabad campus, have identified heavy motor vehicles and vehicle movement between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. as the most critical variables impacting fatal traffic collisions in Hyderabad.

They analysed crash data obtained from the Hyderabad Police Department and classified the risk factors linked to fatal road traffic injuries into six categories, recommending various measures such as providing a safe pedestrian crossing facility at intersections and adequate nighttime illumination of roadway stretches, among others.

From data collected from 60 police stations that reported the highest number of crashes across Hyderabad from 2015 to 2019, a comprehensive database with road traffic injury information such as the date, time, and location of the crash, the number of injuries and fatalities, and vehicle details were developed in this study.

"We did not take data for the last couple of years as it would not give a clear and right picture due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Bandhan Bandhu Majumdar, assistant professor, department of civil engineering.

Risk variables are divided into six categories, according to him: very high-risk, high-risk, moderate-risk, low-risk, very low-risk, and very low-risk.

"Among the risk factors, heavy motor vehicles as the accused vehicles, pedestrians and other slow-moving vehicles as the victim vehicles were found to be very high-risk factors during the study period," he added.

The researchers proposed many solutions to reduce fatal accidents, including safe pedestrian crossing facilities at crossings, pedestrian signals at intersections, and suitable road markings and traffic signage. Jaywalking, which is the leading cause of pedestrian accidents, will be prohibited via the installation of pedestrian guardrails in strategic areas. The study also suggested that heavy-vehicle drivers be educated about the safety of vulnerable road users through education and training initiatives.

Simultaneously, the hours of 9.00 p.m. to 3.00 a.m. have been linked to a substantial number of fatal collisions in Hyderabad. To ensure safe transportation during the night hours around the city, adequate lighting of roadway sections, the installation of active speed calming measures, and the deployment of retro-reflective pavement markings per rules were also advised.

The researchers, Majumdar, Prasanta Sahu, assistant professor, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad; Siddardha K, a research scholar; and Agnivesh Pani, assistant professor, Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, carried out the research, which was funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology.

With the title "A registry-based examination of road traffic fatality risk variables using police data: A case study of Hyderabad, India," it was published in the prestigious international journal "SafetyScience."

- With inputs from TOI