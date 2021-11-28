Morning Walks, Jogging at Osmania University Campus Comes at a Price

Will there be anyone who does not like walking or jogging at Osmania campus, surrounded by greenery? Obviously, no, which is why the university officials have decided to impose a charge of Rs 200 per month as user charges for those who want to use the university for walking or jogging.

The university campus is definitely a treasured venue for fitness activities such as walking, running, jogging, and yoga for the several hundred people, not only from the university but also from Tarnaka, DD Colony, Vidya Nagar, Manikeshwar Nagar, Adikmet, Habsiguida, and Amberpet.

According to a retired university professor, it is reported that the university had earlier planned to levy monthly charges on walkers but had to hold the decision because of the stiff opposition from different sectors.

On Saturday, the Osmania University Vice-Chancellor told the media that some of the walkers themselves suggested user charges in order to get better facilities for them on the campus.

