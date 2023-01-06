Moderate Rains In Hyderabad

The citizens of Hyderabad woke up to moderate rainfall with smog on Friday morning. Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Punjagutta and other areas have seen a lot of rainfall.

On one hand, people have been shivering due to the cold. And now, rains have added to the unfavorable weather.

The cold waves in Hyderabad could continue for another few days due to sudden rain. Hyderabad is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next few hours.

However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) is yet to issue a weather forecast report for Hyderabad.