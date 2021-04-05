Minister Jagdish Reddy Turns Pall Bearer At Funeral Of Peddavura Sarpanch

Peddavura: Tragedy struck the Peddavura gram panchayat in the Nalgonda district with the death of its Sarpanch Vijayabhaskar Reddy, on Saturday (April 3rd).

The ailing Sarpanch died on Saturday in a hospital in Hyderabad. The funeral was held on Sunday (April 4th) in the presence of friends, relatives, and family members.

The body of the deceased was brought to Peddavura at 9 pm on Saturday night from Hyderabad and the funeral procession started at 11 am on Sunday. Hundreds of people gathered to have the last glimpse of their favorite leader.

Telangana State Power Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy, Chennnur TRS MLA Balka Suman, ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, MC Kotireddy, and TRS state secretary Chadha Kishan Reddy took part in the funeral procession of the Sarpanch for over a kilometer to the burial ground.

Minister Jagadish Reddy expressed his condolences and paid his last respects by being a pallbearer for the mortal remains of the senior TRS leader and Sarpanch to the burial ground. He shed tears as he recalled his association with Vijayabhaskar Reddy. He expressed his deepest sympathies to the family members.

Many dignitaries visited the body of Karnati Vijayabhaskar Reddy, the late Sarpanch, who was also the President of the Telangana Sarpanch Forum. They laid flowers and paid tributes, and consoled the family members, and expressed their deepest sympathies.

State Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav, Excise and Youth Affairs Minister Srinivas Gowda, Government Vip Balka Suman, State Raitubandhu President, MLC Palla Rajeshwarreddy, MP Badugula Lingayadav, MLC Tera Chinnapareddy, MLCs Gadrimarsha, Secretary Thakkellapalli Ravinder Rao, Karne Prabhakar, ZDP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, Sagar TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat Kumar, RSS district president Islawat Ramchander Reddy, Dudimetla Balarajuyady, Mannem Ranjit Reddy Kankanala Sridhar Reddy, Constituency In-Charge Kankanala Nivedita Reddy, DVN Reddy, Irigi Paddulu, Gaddampalli Ravinder Reddy, Ravinayak, and others also participated in the funeral of the Sarpanch.