Metro Ride To RGIA Shamshabad Airport Will Soon Be A Reality

If all goes well, travellers from Hyderabad City will soon get a chance to reach airport by metro rail. The city is all set to get a 62-Km-long metro line that connects different parts of the city including the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). The Telangana government has completed the first phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail and trying to complete the second phase in which airport connectivity lies with it, said Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K .T Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday. As per the Electric Vehicle Policy of the state government, a majority of the public transport vehicles will be replaced with electric vehicles.

Speaking with media persons, KTR said that, under the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) the TRS government completed several flyovers and underpass across the city. Under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programm (CRMP), about Rs 1,800 was being spent for the maintenance of city roads.

To support flood-affected families, the TRS government is providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000. Opposition parties are making false propaganda about this financial support and making allegations against the TRS government. The TRS working president pointed out that during the lockdown, the TRS government resolved migrant workers' problems. The government provided about 300 Shramik trains and transported them to their respective places. "Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao treated the migrant workers as part in the development of the state and provided Rs 1,500 and free ration cards,” said KTR. The ministers visited containment zones and assured all support from the government, concluded KTR.