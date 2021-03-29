Mercury Levels Soar in Telangana: Check Temperature in TS Districts

Hyderabad: Temperatures soar in Telangana. High temperatures were recorded in different districts of Telangana State. Of them, Ramagundam tops the temperature chart of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the reports from the MET Department, Hyderabad city recorded 38.8ºC, and the temperatures are only said to rise in the coming days.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society reported that the highest maximum temperature of 39.3ºC was recorded at Narayanguda in the city in the last 24 hours.

The hottest place in the state was Allipur in the Jagtial district recorded 41.4ºC.

“The temperature has begun rising, in areas like Ramagundam and Bhadrachalam the temperature has already hit 40ºC," said A. Sravani, a meteorologist with IMD Hyderabad.

Reports also suggest that there will be a rise in temperature of 1.9ºC or more towards the weekend in Hyderabad owing to the dry weather conditions.

Three northern districts in the Telangana State namely Ramagundam, Adilabad, and Nizamabad experienced temperatures above 40º Celsius mark according to temperature measurements of the IMD.

Temperatures in Different Districts of Telangana State:

Ramagundam - 41ºC

Adilabad - 40.8ºC

Nizamabad - 40.5ºC

Bhadrachalam - 39.2ºC

Mahbubnagar - 39ºC

Hyderabad - 38.8ºC

Nalgonda - 38.5ºC

Medak - 38.3ºC

Hanmakonda - 38ºC

Khammam - 37.2ºC