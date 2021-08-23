Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, BMW and Lamborghini Among Luxury Cars Under Hyderabad Police Radar

Hyderabad: As we might recall, the Transport Department in the city seized 11 luxury automobiles last week for driving on city roads without paying local taxes. According to reports, there are at least 100 more such cars in the city, including Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, BMW, and Lamborghini.

The owners will have to face the officials now. These cars are majorly facing issues as they are running without paying the local taxes. The presence of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs)at almost every part of the city has greatly aided in the detection of this "free run." This has assisted the Transportation Department in tracking and seizing high-end luxury sports cars for tax evasion.

Acting on a tip received by someone that many luxurious cars were running in the city by the owners who have not paid taxes, the transport department decided to do something. The police department and Transport department worked together on this issue.

Despite the difficulty of the assignment, a specialized team from the Transport Department collected footage from city-wide CCTV cameras and began analyzing it. Under the leadership of Deputy Transport Commissioner K Papa Rao, special squads of 40 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors and Motor Vehicle Inspectors were organized to confiscate luxury cars for not paying life and road taxes.

The majority of the cars that were seized last week had registration numbers that were issued in Puducherry and Maharashtra. This means they had lower registration fees than the rest of the country. As per the officials, the department would now be able to collect about Rs.150 crore in taxes from the owners of these expensive cars.

This is not just happening in Hyderabad but also in Bengaluru where the officials now found information that the cars might belong to the Bollywood stars.