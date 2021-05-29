MEIL Airlifts Cryogenic Tanks From Thailand to Mitigate Oxygen Crisis

Hyderabad: MEIL's second batch of three cryogenic oxygen tanks arrived at Begumpet airport on Friday. Each tank has a capacity of 1.40 crore litres of medical-grade oxygen. As a result, 11 tankers will be able to simultaneously supply 15 crores 40 lakh litres of oxygen.

Mega infrastructure company has compiled three more oxygen tanks to be flown to Hyderabad on an Air Force flight which landed in Hyderabad today.

On Friday afternoon, an Air Force special jet went directly from Chandigarh to Bangkok, bringing three cryogenic tanks on board. The planes landed at Begumpet Air Force Station.

In two to three days, another five cryogenic tanks will arrive in Hyderabad. Three cryogenic tanks were said to have arrived in Hyderabad last Saturday (May 22) to deliver oxygen.

The remaining five tanks are expected to arrive in Hyderabad in the coming days. MEIL has been importing these to provide medical oxygen free of cost to hospitals in AP and Telangana where Covid patients are being treated.