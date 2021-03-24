Mega Recruitment Drive In Telangana Soon To Fill 50K Govt Vacancies

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is all set to announce a mega recruitment drive to fill over 50,000 vacancies in various government departments for students and unemployed youth in the State Legislative Assembly.

According to the sources, KCR has directed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to submit a report on existing vacancies in all government departments by March 24. Now he may announce job notifications in the assembly on March 25 or 26.

During the recently held graduate MLC elections, KCR made promises of new PRC, retirement age hike for employees, and filling of over 50,000 job vacancies in government departments. As TRS won both the MLC seats, KCR is speeding up to fulfill its promises. Earlier KCR announced a 30 percent PRC fitment and retirement age hike from 58 to 61 years in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday.