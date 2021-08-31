Meet Santosh Buddhi, The Artist Behind Beautification of Hyderabad Streets

During the last few years, Hyderabad roads have become colourful. Several artists have put in a lot of effort to make the capital city interesting. One such artist is Santosh Buddhi, whose bottle-shaped dustbin has drawn a lot of attention near Tank Bund.

Santosh took some time to come up with the idea after the GHMC assigned him the project. Meanwhile, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalkshmi showed him an artwork in another city, from which he took inspiration and made some designs. Santosh says that the dustbin is made of iron and has a door at its bottom to collect the trash.

“It weighs about 35 kg and was made with the help of two welders. There are similar installations for Karimnagar and Siddipet also,” he added.

Santosh completed his graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University. Besides the bottle art, he was also part of the team that installed the pebble structure opposite GVK Mall and the ‘Palapitta’ structure at Jubilee Hills. Apart from them, he also worked on some beautiful paintings across Hyderabad like the Lakdi ka Pul Railway Station, Khairatabad Flyover and near Pension Office Bus Stop, Banjara Hills.

Santosh faced a lot of difficulties before his success. “When I started studying Fine Arts in Hyderabad no one understood what I was doing. But people now appreciate me and my work. I hope my hard work encourages others to pursue their ambitions.” Santosh Buddhi thanked the city authorities for letting him prove his worth.