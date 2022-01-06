Meet IP Buddy RACHIT, Intellectual Property Rights Mascot of Telangana

Telangana Minister for MUAD, IT and Industries KT Rama Rao unveiled the first of its kind IP Mascot of Telangana - IP BUDDY -RACHIT today at the Dr. MCR HRD Institute of Telangana in the presence of his Cabinet colleagues Harish Rao , Sabitha Indra Reddy, Srinivas Goud , Malla Reddy along with Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, IAS , Jayesh Ranjan, IAS Principal Secy IT &Industry and Raminder Singh Soin, Chairman, Resolute Group of Companies, M Komraiah .Chairman DPS and Bhaskar Reddy, President FTCCI

The IP mascot is an initiative of Government of Telangana powered by Resolute4ip a service arm of the Resolute Group of Companies with the sole vision of “IP4ALL” and to provide a platform for all stakeholders to connect and get solutions on IPRs.

The initiative is partnered by Delhi Public School, Nacaharam and the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and Rocksalt.

RACHIT will advocate Creativity, Innovation and IP protection in Today’s world and will work towards creating an IP savvy culture in Telangana

With the recent launch of the National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission by DPIIT, Government of India on 8 December, it has become even more imperative to spread IP awareness in schools, colleges and all stakeholders. The Government of India has set a target in sensitizing 1 million students from Class 8-12 on IPRs in schools and colleges across the Nation. IP Buddy will work with Students, Start-ups, MSMEs and interested stakeholders to certify them as “IP Ambassadors” for their Institutions and Companies. A target of 10,000 IP Ambassadors certification is being planned till the March 31, 2023.

Rachit, The IP Buddy will be your dear friend with a 24X7 whatsapp number 8341110413 powered by Resolute4IP to help students, start-ups, MSMES, Entrepreneurs, Innovators, Individuals, Researchers and Industry in their IP journey and to ask anything and everything on IP issues and matters thru whatsapp and get solutions to their queries.

Rachit will assist stakeholders in their IP Services and Registrations and thereby add value to their Business and Academic Pursuits .