HYDERABAD: As the highest number of cases are being reported from GHMC limits, the Hyderabad District Chemists and Druggists Association has decided to shut down medical stores in the city by 7 pm from Tuesday onwards as a preventive step to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, pharmacies that are attached to hospitals are exempted, a leading daily reported.

According to Md Aijaz Hussain, general secretary of the association, the decision was taken following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

He said that many medical store staff have tested positive for SARS-nCOV and the decision was taken in interest of the society and also its members.

It must be noted that in the last 10 days, many medical store staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The association had released an advisory asking pharmacy owners to take necessary COVID-19 precautions.

Telangana continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases on Monday, with as many as 975 new cases and six deaths being reported, taking the tally of positive cases to 15,394 and the toll to 253.

Out of the 975 fresh cases, 861 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). A total of 2,648 samples were tested on Monday.