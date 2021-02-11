Medak: Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalized During Youngsters Reckless Dance In Wedding Procession

At a wedding party in Papannapeta Mandal of Medak district, the youngsters danced recklessly in the function on Sunday night. During that time they hit the statue of Mahatma Gandhi which is in the middle of the road. With this, the statue vandalized and fell down.

However, the villagers said that the youngsters did not show any remorse on the incident. Bala Goud, the former sarpanch of Gajulagudem reacted to the collapse of the Gandhi statue. He told that severe action will be taken on the youngsters and assured to restore the statue of the Mahatma in its place soon.

