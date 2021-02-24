MAUD To Restore Hyderabad Stepwells

Hyderabad: Stepwells are beautiful and admiration to the city, only in good condition. They can be enjoyed only when maintained well. All measures are being taken up to revive and restore stepwells in and around the city. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) are executing works at different stepwells. The State government is all set to take up the restoration of two age-old baolis. The baolis are otherwise called stepwells. They are Bhagwandas Bagh Baoli and Shiv Bagh Baoli.

MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Tuesday tweeted that the cleaning of the Bhagwandas Bagh stepwell in Gudimalkapur was in progress.

“BhagwandasBagh Gudimalkapur stepwell cleaning in progress. It’s a private stepwell but HMDA has taken up the drive. Let’s join hands in our effort to clean, protect & restore stepwells,” he tweeted.

Complimenting Arvind Kumar for taking up the work, architect and designer Kalpana Ramesh replied: “Good effort Sir to raise awareness on water structures, which are much relevant even today. Phool Bagh at Sitarambagh needs your help. We started pre-restoration works at the Gachi-bowli Stepwell. If we get support from HMDA, there are several wells we can help restore.”

He urged NGOs, agencies, and corporates, who wished to take up restoration as CSR projects, to get in touch with the MAUD Department. Close on the heels of the restoration of the Moazzam Jahi Market, the State government has embarked upon the project of restoring historic stepwells. There are around 140 stepwells in the State.

This will be a very exhaustive and tiring job, the cleaning of stepwells. But once done they should be maintained well. Then one and all can visit them and enjoy them to spend their relaxing time.