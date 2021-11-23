Mariamma Custodial Death in Yadadri: Telangana HC Reserves Order

Hyderabad: The tragic death case of Mariamma in Addagudur police station in Yadadri district was heard by the Telangana High Court today. After hearing both sides of the issue, the court put its decision on hold.

On November 10, the Court decided that the matter should be sent to the CBI for a fact-finding investigation. Advocate General (AG) Prasad, who represents the government, stated that the administration is willing to hand over the matter to CID rather than the CBI. According to him, the government withdrew a SI and two constables from the case.

He requested that the matter not be transferred to the CBI because it would degrade the police and their morale. People would lose faith in the police department because they are following the human rights commission's instructions to do justice, he claims. The attorney general went on to say that the government has taken action against the wrongdoing police officers and that the inquiry will continue in court. The case was attended by CBI SP Kalyan and Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat, as ordered by the court.

The court heard both sides of the storey and learned the specifics of the autopsy, as well as the amount of compensation given and the actions taken against the officers involved in the case. Mariamma's death in custody caused a stir, and the court chastised the officials involved.

Mariamma's life cannot be brought back by compensation, according to the court, because she died only after police caning her, according to a second postmortem report.