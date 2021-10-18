MANUU ITI Hyderabad Counselling 3rd Phase Date, Time

Hyderabad: The Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Hyderabad, of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is conducting third phase counselling for admissions into ITI Trades on 28th October, 2021. The counseling will start at 9.30 am at ITI, MANUU Campus, Gachibowli.

According to Dr. Arshia Azam, Principal, applications are invited from desirous candidates to fill up the vacant seats in different ITI trades. Application form can be obtained from MANUU - ITI Hyderabad or can be downloaded from University website manuu.edu.in. The last date for submission of filled in application form at MANUU ITI is 26th October.

For details desirous candidates can contact the ITI Hyderabad office in person or at telephone: 040-23008413, 7032623941 .