MANUU Celebrates Republic Day

Hyderabad: Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today unfurled the tricolour at University campus. MANUU celebrated the Republic day under the broader ambit of 75th year of Freedom “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” following all SoPs issued by the Ministry of Education.

Prof. Ainul Hasan in his brief Republic Day message recalled the sacrifices of martyrs for the protection of the country who fought with all their valour and might to ensure our peace and tranquility. He also paid rich tributes to the founding father of Indian Constitution Dr. Baba Sahab Ambedkar under whose far sighted leadership the constitution of India was implemented in 1950 which guarantees our liberty and freedom.

Prof. SM Rahmatullah, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Registrar I/c, Dr. P. Munawar Hussain, Finance Officer I/c, Prof. Mohammed Abdul Azeem, Proctor, Dr. Md. Zair Hussain, Controller of Examinations attended the function. The faculty members, officers, large number of students and other staff were also present with all precautionary and preventive measures of Covid 19.

Earlier, MANUU Sub-Unit NCC cadets & Proctorial team escorted Prof. Ainul Hasan and participated in the Republic day parade. During the salute, the cadets also carried rifles provided by the One Telangana Artillery Battery. Lieutenant Colonel Ramayya was also present.

Prof. Karan Singh Utwal, Head, Dept. of Hindi and Dr. Mohd. Muzaffar Hussain, Associate Professor, Dept. of Education & Training led the students in presenting the National Anthem and prayer ‘Aae Malik Tere Bande Hum ….”.

The programme was organized by the organizing committee under the supervision of the chairperson, Dr. Mohammed Yousuf Khan. Prof. Mohammad Fariyad, Chairman, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Committee & Public Relations Officer I/c was the convenor. Lieutenant Mohd. Abdul Mujeeb, Associate NCC Officer, MANUU NCC Sub Unit supervised the MANUU NCC cadets. Instructional Media Centre of MANUU live streamed the programme on IMC MANUU youtube channel.