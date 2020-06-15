HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, family members of a man from Dhoolpet here who showed symptoms of COVID-19 claimed that he went missing from Gandhi Hospital a fortnight ago.

He was admitted at the hospital after he started showing symptoms of the dreaded virus on May 30.

According to Mukesh Singh, his brother Narender Singh was taken to Gandhi Hospital from King Koti Hospital on May 30 in an ambulance, a leading daily reported.

When Narender complained of breathing issues, his mother took him King Koti hospital where he was kept for two hours. Later, in an ambulance they shifted him to Gandhi Hospital.

Mukesh had spoken to his brother over the phone next day, May 31 and afterwards his phone was switched off.

Mukesh said that he has not heard any news from him since then.

The family has lodged a complaint with the Mangalhat police.

“We visited the Gandhi Hospital and found Narender Singh name is recorded in the out-patient register. There is no record in admission register. We are investigating the case,” said an official of the Mangalhat police station, as quoted by the daily.