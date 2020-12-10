Malla Reddy, His Son Booked For Alleged Land Grabbing In Sururam Village

Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, his son, and others were booked in a land grabbing case on Tuesday. According to local police, P Shyamala Devi filed a complaint at Dudigal police station against minister Malla Reddy and his son for grabbing 20 guntas of land. The woman in her complaint stated that the 2.13 acres of land at Suraram Village were registered in the name of P Padmavathi, mother of Shyamala Devi. The land was located between the two hospitals which were owned by Malla Reddy. He allegedly threatened them asking them to sell the land to him to which they refused. Later, her land was allegedly forcibly taken and a compound wall was constructed.

According to reports, the battle was on since February this year, while the police closed by case by saying it was a false complaint. However, Shyamala approached the High Court filed a petition, after which the case was reopened.

An FIR was registered at Dundigal police station on December 6 under IPC section 447 (criminal trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation)