Hyderabad: The process of questioning five juveniles arrested in connection with the Jubilee Hills minor gangrape case ended on Sunday. After the interrogation, the Children in Conflict with Law (CCL), as the minors are called by the police, were shifted to the juvenile home in the city.

Earlier this morning, the police took five minors into custody from the Juvenile Justice Board. Around 12 noon, these five accused persons were taken to the spot in Jubilee Hills area where the minor girl was gangraped on May 28.

To reconstruct the crime scene, the accused minors were first taken to the Amnesia pub located in Jubilee Hills area. Then, they were taken to Concu bakery and later to the secluded place behind Peddamma temple where the CCL took turns to rape the minor girl.

The police officials tried to understand what happened at the place. They asked questions like, where and what places they stopped at before coming to spot and how much time they stayed there? How much time have they spent in the car and the car name and model? Who among the accused planned the rape? The minors were asked for other details. At the same time, the Amnesia pub staff and Concu bakery staff were also questioned by the police.

After recreating the crime scene, the minors were shifted to Jubilee Hills police station and they were interrogated by the police for about two-and-a-half hours. The police asked them how they knew each other and their contacts. The minors said they were Saduddin Malik's friends, who is the only major accused in the case and currently in police custody. Malik’s police custody expires on Sunday, so the police will produce him before the judge on Monday morning to seek extension into his police custody and will be sent back to Chanchalguda Central Prison.

