Mahabubnagar Hospital Will Get 500-Bed Covid Ward

Mahabubnagar: To meet the increase in requirement of the Covid19 beds, the government shared that they are now working on building a 500 bed Covid ward. This will be at the Government General Hospital in Mahabubnagar, shared the Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud.

It is currently under construction and will be ready in few days. Apart from this, several isolation beds will be accessible at the SVS Hospital. The government is also working on arranging more oxygen beds as well.

An online meeting was held by Minister Goud, including Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet Collectors and other chairmen. They discussed what can be done next. The suggestion is, it would be best if a Covid positive patient is first kept in the isolation ward. But if he requires medical attention, the patient will be shifted to a hospital.

The isolation ward at SVS Hospital will be kept for non-emergency cases. If the need arises, he will be taken to the Government General Hospital in Mahabubnagar. Doctors will need to assist patients accordingly. The medical staff will be sent to any place where the number of cases is high.

A similar decision was taken in a Hyderabad hospital. “Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt Ltd (GEF India) has partnered with Seva Bharathi to set up a free Covid home isolation centre, which will act as a medical treatment and rehabilitation centre round the clock to assist patients in need,” read a report.

P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President, Sales, and Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, said, "We are pleased to partner with Seva Bharathi to help set up an equipped isolation centre for Covid-19 patients and set up additional infrastructure for the patients. With this isolation centre, we hope to provide care to the pandemic-stricken people.”

To help in this time of need, many are now coming forward. Both the government and citizens are taking part by helping in the arrangement of oxygen beds or cylinders or necessary medical drug.