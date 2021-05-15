Looking For COVID Hospital Beds In Telangana? Call These Numbers

Covid cases in the country are raging on a daily basis. In these trying times, getting a hospital bed for Covid patients has become an ordeal. It's difficult to believe that several people have stepped forward to provide beds for the needy. Many people have died due to a shortage of oxygen. Here are the contact numbers for both government and private hospitals in Telangana if you are looking for information on the allocation of hospital beds in the state.

Government Hospitals

Tims, Gachibowli - 94949 02900

Gandhi Hospital - 93922 49569

ESI, Sanath Nagar - 77029 85555

District Hospital, King Koti - 80085 53882

Osmania - 98499 02977

Military Hospital, Thirumalagiri - 78895 29724

Nilofer‌ - 94406 12599

Chest Hospital - 99492 16758

Fever Hospital, Nallakunta - 93470 43707

Area Hospital, Malakpet - 98662 44211,

Area Hospital, Golconda - 94409 38674

Area Hospital, Nampally - 80085 53888

CHC Rajendranagar - 80085 53865

Area Hospital, Vanasthalipuram - 80085 53912

District Hospital, Kondapur - 94400 61197

CHC, Hayatnagar - 80085 53863

Private Hospitals

Kims, Kondapur - 98495 54428

Aditya Boggulakunta - 99851 75197

Apollo Jubilee Hills / kanchanbagh - 92462 40001

Rainbow, Banjara Hills - 99591 15050

Omega, Banjara Hills - 98480 11421

St. Theresa, Erragadda - 90320 67678

Mallareddy Institute, Suraram - 98498 91212

Vivekananda, Begumpet - 99482 68778

Care, Banjara Hills / HighTech City - 99560 69034

Nova - 93917 11122

Kamineni - 94910 61341

Aster Prime, Ameerpet - 91777 00125

Resident, Lakdikapul - 98481 20104

Yashoda - 99899 75559, 93900 06070

Mallareddy Hospital, Suraram - 87903 87903

Ravi Helios, Indirapark‌ - 98490 84566

Image, Ameerpet / Madhapur - 90000 07644

Statue, Kachiguda 99593 61880/97039 90177

AIG, Gachibowli –040–4244 4222, 6744 4222

Virinchi, Banjarahills‌ - 040 4699 9999

Medicare, Madhapur - 040 68334455

Sunshine - 040 44550000, 80081 08108

Deccan - 90000 39595,

Star, Banjarahills‌ - 040 4477 7777

Mamata – Bachupally - 78932 11777

Ion Institute Kanakamamidi - 98496 05553

Medicity Institute, Medchal - 97037 32557

VRK Medical College, Moinabad - 99859 95093

Shadan Medical College, Himayat Sagar - 98482 88697