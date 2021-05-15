Looking For COVID Hospital Beds In Telangana? Call These Numbers
Covid cases in the country are raging on a daily basis. In these trying times, getting a hospital bed for Covid patients has become an ordeal. It's difficult to believe that several people have stepped forward to provide beds for the needy. Many people have died due to a shortage of oxygen. Here are the contact numbers for both government and private hospitals in Telangana if you are looking for information on the allocation of hospital beds in the state.
Government Hospitals
Tims, Gachibowli - 94949 02900
Gandhi Hospital - 93922 49569
ESI, Sanath Nagar - 77029 85555
District Hospital, King Koti - 80085 53882
Osmania - 98499 02977
Military Hospital, Thirumalagiri - 78895 29724
Nilofer - 94406 12599
Chest Hospital - 99492 16758
Fever Hospital, Nallakunta - 93470 43707
Area Hospital, Malakpet - 98662 44211,
Area Hospital, Golconda - 94409 38674
Area Hospital, Nampally - 80085 53888
CHC Rajendranagar - 80085 53865
Area Hospital, Vanasthalipuram - 80085 53912
District Hospital, Kondapur - 94400 61197
CHC, Hayatnagar - 80085 53863
Private Hospitals
Kims, Kondapur - 98495 54428
Aditya Boggulakunta - 99851 75197
Apollo Jubilee Hills / kanchanbagh - 92462 40001
Rainbow, Banjara Hills - 99591 15050
Omega, Banjara Hills - 98480 11421
St. Theresa, Erragadda - 90320 67678
Mallareddy Institute, Suraram - 98498 91212
Vivekananda, Begumpet - 99482 68778
Care, Banjara Hills / HighTech City - 99560 69034
Nova - 93917 11122
Kamineni - 94910 61341
Aster Prime, Ameerpet - 91777 00125
Resident, Lakdikapul - 98481 20104
Yashoda - 99899 75559, 93900 06070
Mallareddy Hospital, Suraram - 87903 87903
Ravi Helios, Indirapark - 98490 84566
Image, Ameerpet / Madhapur - 90000 07644
Statue, Kachiguda 99593 61880/97039 90177
AIG, Gachibowli –040–4244 4222, 6744 4222
Virinchi, Banjarahills - 040 4699 9999
Medicare, Madhapur - 040 68334455
Sunshine - 040 44550000, 80081 08108
Deccan - 90000 39595,
Star, Banjarahills - 040 4477 7777
Mamata – Bachupally - 78932 11777
Ion Institute Kanakamamidi - 98496 05553
Medicity Institute, Medchal - 97037 32557
VRK Medical College, Moinabad - 99859 95093
Shadan Medical College, Himayat Sagar - 98482 88697