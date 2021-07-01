Longer Interval Between Vaccines Results in Greater Antibody Response?

In GHMC, 100 government-run Covid vaccination centres will be open for the first dosage for those aged 18 and over who have made an online reservation.

The second dose of Covishield will be administered between 14 and 16 weeks after the first treatment, according to the Telangana government. Originally intended to be given at an 8-12 week interval, several authorities have prolonged the time between Covishield treatments after studies showed that longer intervals resulted in greater antibody response.

According to a statement from the Telangana government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 100 government-run Covid vaccination centres will be open for the first dosage for anyone aged 18 and up in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) zone.

204 government Covid vaccination centres will operate in the jurisdictions of all other urban bodies to deliver the first dose to people in this age group. Beneficiaries will need to register on the CoWIN site ahead of time in order to be vaccinated in any kind of vaccination centre.

The first dose of Covid-19 vaccination will be provided to individuals aged 18 and up at all 636 basic health centres in Telangana's rural areas, according to the notice. This vaccination drive will be done on a walk-in basis with no need to register with CoWIN.

This arrangement will be in place until July 3rd.

Telangana has given the first dosage of the vaccine to 1,89,403 people, while 30,434 people have been completely vaccinated, according to statistics available on Wednesday, June 30.

In addition, the first dose of vaccination was given to 1,43,141 people aged 18 to 44 and 45,910 people aged 45 and more. Meanwhile, 424 health care workers, 492 front line warriors, 5,453 people aged 18-44, and 24,065 people above 45 years of age were fully vaccinated against the virus.