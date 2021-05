List of Private and Govt Hospitals in Hyderabad Where You Can Take COVID Vaccine

The second wave of COVID-19 has wrecked havoc in Telangana State. The government has alerted people of the state to take all the precautions needed. It has also warned of imposing a fine of Rs 1000 on those not wearing a mask in public places. The government has also adviced people of the state to get their COVID vaccine. COVID vaccination will protect people from getting infected with the novel coronavirus and also prevent fatalities. The health ministry has been saying that Covid vaccines are safe and effective. Millions of people around the world have received COVID-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring. Earlier, the Centre announced that vaccinations would be extended to in the 18+ age group from May 1, 2021. Earlier, it was limited to 45+ individuals.

Back home in Telangana, the government recently increased the bed strength.

Check Out COVID vaccine Centres in Hyderabad where 18+ people can get their jabs

Private Facilities GHMC 1.AIG HOSPITALS GACHIBOWLI 2.ANKURA HOSPITAL 3.APOLLO HOSPITAL, BARKATPURA 4.APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISES LTD JUBILEE HILLS 5.APOLLO HOSPITALS, JUBILEE HILLS 6.APOLLO SPECTRA HOSPITAL 7.ASTER PRIME HOSPITAL 8.AWARE GLENEAGLES HOSPITALS 9.BASAVATARAKAM INDO AMERICAN CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH INSTITUTE, HYDERABAD 10.CARE HOSPITALS BANJARAHILLS 11.CARE HOSPITALS GACHIBOWLI 12.CARE HOSPITALS MUSHIRABAD 13.CARE HOSPITALS NAMPALLY 14.CENTURY SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITALS PVT LTD 15.CHALMEDA ANAND RAO INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, KARIMNAGAR – LAB 16.CONTINENTAL HOSPITAL PRIVATE LIMITED 17.FATIMA HOSPITAL 18.KAMINENI ACADEMY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND RESEARCH CENRE, LB NAGAR 19.KAMINENI HOSPITAL KING KOTI 20.KIMS HOSPITAL, KONDAPUR 21.KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES LTD, SECUNDERABAD 22.LITTLE STAR HOSPITAL 23.MEDICOVER HOSPITALS (A UNIT OF SAHRUDAYA HEALTH CARE PVT. LTD.) SECRETARIAT 24.OLIVE HOSPITAL 25.OMEGA HOSPITALS 26.OMNI HOSPITALS 27.PACE HOSPITALS 28.PADMAJA HOSPITALS – KUKATPALLY 29.PRATHIMA HOSPITALS, KACHIGUDA 30.PRATHIMA HOSPITALS, KUKATPALLY 31.PREMIER HOSPITAL 32.RAINBOW CHILDREN HOSPITAL BANJARA HILLS 33.RAINBOW HOSPITAL, HYDERNAGAR 34.RUSH SUPERSPECIALITY HOSPITAL

35. St. THERESA HOSPITAL

36.SUNSHINE HOSPITAL

37.SUNSHINE HOSPITALS GACHIBOWLI

38.THUMBAY HOSPITAL NEW LIFE A UNIT OF THUMBAY HOSPITAL INDIA PVT. LTD.

39.VIRINCHI HEATHCARE PRIVATE LIMTED

40.YASHODA HOSPITAL MALAKPET

41.YASHODA HOSPITALS – SECUNDERABAD

42.YASHODA HOSPITALS – SOMAJIGUDA

43.ZOI, ATTAPUR

MEDCHAL

1.GLOBAL EYE AND LASER HOSPITAL PVT LTD

2.MALLA REDDY NARAYANA MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL – A UNIT OF CHANDRAMMA EDUCATIONAL SOCIETY

3.SRI SRI HOLISTIC HOSPITAL A UNIT OF SREE RAMCHANDRA HEALTH SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED

RANGAREDDY

1.APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD DRDO

2.CITIZENS HOSPITALS A UNIT OF CYBERABAD CITIZENS HOSPITALS PVT LTD

3.CONTINENTAL HOSPITALS LIMITED

4.MEDICOVER HOSPITALS A UNIT OF SAHRUDAYA HEALTH CARE PRIVATE LIMITED MADHAPUR

5.OZONE HOSPITALS

Government Facilities

GHMC

1.GANDHI HOSPITAL

2.TIMS GACHIBOWLI

3.DISTRICT HOSPITAL, KING KOTI

4.FEVER HOSPITAL

5.CHEST HOSPITAL

6.GOVT. AYURVEDA HOSPITAL (INSTITUTIONAL QUARANTINE)

7.NATURE CURE HOSPITAL (INSTITUTIONAL QUARANTINE)

8.GOVT. HOMEO HOSPITAL (INSTITUTIONAL QUARANTINE)

9.GOVT. NIZAMIA HOSPITAL (INSTITUTIONAL QUARANTINE)

MEDCHAL

1.CHC, GHATKESAR

RANGAREDDY

1.DH, KONDAPUR