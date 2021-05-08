Link Roads To Ease Hyderabad Traffic

Hyderabad: A network of link roads will be started in June to avoid traffic congestion and help motorists to save their time.

The city's bustling IT corridor will be dotted with three new connecting roads: RTO office (Kondapur) – Novotel junction, NAC gate – IDPL Colony, and Novotel Hotel – Vasantha City.

Arvind Kumar, the principal secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), inspected the ongoing work on connection roads on Friday and directed the officials of the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) to complete the roads by June.

Officials have been directed to complete the civic projects, which include the growth of greenery along central medians and lighting. He also inspected several sites in preparation for the start of construction on a new link road between Vasantha City and Kukatpally, known as the Vasantha City – Kukatpally flyover.

Arvind Kumar tweeted, "We are planning to take up crucial greenfield missing link roads by # HRDC. Inspected 5 such important sites today along with CE, ZC & team HRDC to finalize the alignment "