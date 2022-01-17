Let's Get Tesla to Telangana: Tollywood Celebrities Tweet

Hyderabad: The IT and Industries Minister KTR’s "Tesla" tweet created an internet storm, with several people, including renowned journalists, actors, and industrialists, hailing the move.

"Hey Elon, I am the Industry and Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives and a top-notch business destination in India," tweeted IT and Industries Minister KTR in a reply to the tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Minister KTR’s tweet was in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s earlier tweet, which read, "Still working through a lot of challenges with the government."

Within no time, prominent people, including movie actors, journalists, and industry leaders, backed the Minister’s tweet and supported the idea.

While the tweet received many responses on the social media platform, "Elon Musk" and "Tesla" went on to take top positions in Twitter trends in India.

Here Are A Few Tweets For You:

"Love this car so so much, Elon Musk. Feels like hope is around the corner," said actor Genelia Deshmukh.

"Elon Musk, come to Hyderabad, India! It will be epic to have you. The government here in Telangana is terrific too," said actor Vijay Devarakonda.

Welcoming Tesla to the state, Tollywood Director Meher Ramesh tweeted, "Elon Musk sir, you have the best land & infrastructure in Telangana, of course, the best Minister and Administration KTR."

Another film director, Gopichand Malineni, tweeted, "Dear Elon Musk, we would love to have Tesla in Telangana ..as we have the best infrastructure and the leading business hub of India."

Journalist Amin Ali responded by tweeting, "Well said, KTR. Businesses look at destinations that are enablers. A supportive admin and a conducive environment must for global brands to set up shop."

Editor-in-Chief of Go News, Pankaj Panchauri tweeted, "Hyderabad has just pipped Bengaluru to post in #Tesla race. Full marks to KTR for inviting Elon Musk."

Senior Journalist Vikram Chandra, the founder of Editorji, said, "An innovative Twitter invite to Elon Musk from KTR after the Tesla's head said he was facing "challenges" in dealing with the government.

Are we going to see a Tesla factory in Telangana?! "

"Interestingly while many states may offer Single Window Clearance to attract industry, Telangana CM KCR loves to say that in Telangana this single window is without any grills!! And no delay because if there is no revert in 15 days, your project is deemed approved," tweeted Uma Sudhir, Senior Journalist.

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha tweeted, "What a person. Lets Get Tesla to Telangana, Anna."