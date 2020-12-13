Leopard Enters Roda Mistry College Campus In Gachibowli

HYDERABAD: Pug marks of a leopard found in the busy area close to the IT corridor, created a flutter in the city on Saturday. As per reports panic gripped among people after a leopard attacked a dog in the Roda Mistry College of Social Work premises in Gachibowli which is close to the Nehru Outer Ring Road entrance.

As per sources, the leopard entered the premises, attacked a dog, and dragged it into the nearby hills. A sweeper named Kalavathi working in the college saw the leopard dragging the dog and she immediately ran inside for safety. She informed the College Secretary B S Raju about it.

The College management immediately informed the Ranga Reddy District Forest Officer Bhima Naik and he along with Chilukur Forest Range Officer Prathima visited the college premises. They found bloodstains, pug marks in the college, and believe that it would have gone into the hillocks nearby. Locals say that there are many monkeys also in the surrounding areas.

Forest Officials say that though it is rare for leopards to enter areas that are not dense, it would probably come out in another three or four days after it has had its last meal, for its next kill. ''We will install track cameras to capture the leopard movements,'' FRO Prathima told Sakshi. Meanwhile people are flummoxed as to how the leopard could have entered the campus that is surrounded by buildings, the ORR, and residential building on the other side apart from the main road in front. Meanhwhile forest officials have requested people to stay indoors during the nights and inform them if they see any sightings of the leopard.