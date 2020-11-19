LB Nagar-Miyapur Metro Line Suffers Technical Snag, Hyderabad Commuters Inconvenienced

Commuters who take the Metro rail from Miyapur had to board the train at the JNTU metro station after the services on the Red Line was disrupted briefly following a technical snag. Metro services on the LB Nagar-Miyapur corridor were affected due to technical issues on Wednesday afternoon. Due to snags, Metro services did not commence from Miyapur station so passengers were majorly inconvenienced as they had to board from the JNTU Metro Station.

The L & T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMHRL) tweeted by saying “Dear passengers, we have a technical issue at Miyapur station. The trains are available from JNTU station. We will resolve the issues in some time.” The commuters had to deboard at the JNTU station.

LTMHRL tweeted again after a couple of hours that Metro Trains between LB Nagar and JNTU college had resumed services. For JNTU and Miyapur commuters we arranged special shuttle services. Please Contact our station staff for any help.