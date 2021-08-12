L Sharman Replaces Sweta Mohanty as Hyderabad District Collector

L Sharman has been appointed as the District Collector of Hyderabad in place of Sweta Mohanty. The orders were issued by Telangana Government Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday night.

It is worth mentioning here that Sweta Mohanty had applied to the government seeking permission to study Public Administration at Harvard University in the United States. In this context, the government asked her to be relieved of her duties so she can pursue her studies.

Sweta Mohanty, who was also the Medical In-Charge Collector of Malkajgiri District, has been relieved of her duties there too. Orders were issued for handing over her responsibilities of Medchal Malkajgiri District to Medak Collector S Harish. Sweta Mohanty is scheduled to travel abroad on Thursday.