Kushaguda Police Foil Elderly Man's Suicide Bid

Hyderabad: The mobile patrol staff of the Kushaiguda police saved an elderly man in the wee hours of Tuesday, who allegedly attempted to die by suicide in the Kapra Lake.

The patrol mobile staff received a call via Dial 100 at 1 am, alerting them about a 57-year-old elderly man who had left his home. Relatives told the police that the man, after an argument with his wife and children, had left the house saying that he was going to jump and die in Kapra Lake. Immediately, the patrol mobile staff including Assistant Sub-inspector M Shankaraiah, woman police constable K Nagamani and driver Srinivas rushed to the spot.

They saw the man, a retired TSRTC driver in an inebriated condition, walking along the lake, about to jump into the water.

“We were patrolling in the nearby area and after receiving the call, reached the spot in five minutes. By the time, he was walking along the bund of the lake and about to jump,” said Shankariah.

The elderly man was taken away from the water, and then they spoke to him and pacified him, and shifted him to the police station, where he was counseled. His family members too reached the station. The man told the cops that he was depressed over issues at home and with his family and wanted to end his life.

“We counseled him and handed over to his wife and daughters,” said Nagamani, adding that even after he went home, they continued to keep in touch with his relatives on how he was doing.

“We have also requested the Neredmet police to increase visible policing in the area to keep him at home,” she said, adding that the best reward was the gratitude from the man’s family, who thanked the Kushaiguda police for their swift response.

Appreciation and an announcement of rewards from Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat followed.