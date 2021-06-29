KTR's Son Himanshu Rao Earns Diana Award For Making Villages Self-sufficient 

Himanshu Rao Kalvakuntla, son of IT and Industries Minister KTR has been awarded the prestigious Diana Award for his initiative SHOMA making villages self-sustainable.

Making an announcement of the same on Twitter, Himanshu Rao said, "My special thanks to the people of Gangapur and Yosufkhanpally, my mentors and my Grandfather who guided me throughout the project!"

This award is given in honour of the young people aged between 9 to 25 who work for the welfare of people and make a difference in their lives through their social activities, and humanitarian works. The award is named after Diana, Princess of Wales.

Himanshu Rao is being appreciated by all for his social responsibility and for bagging the prestigious award at the age of 15.