KTR Wins SKOCH Best Performing IT Minister Award

Hyderabad: In a double delight for Telangana, the State has been awarded the SKOCH ‘e-Governance State of the Year’ while IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao bagged the ‘Best Performing IT Minister’ in the country for 2020. This is the second such award given to KTR who already got one in 2016 from the same group.

Sharing the good news on social media, the Minister tweeted: “Delighted to share that Telangana State has been awarded ‘e-Governance State of the Year’ award by SKOCH Group.

Delighted to share that Telangana IT Minister @KTRTRS has been awarded the SKOCH “Best Performing IT Minister” Award for the year 2020.



Also, Telangana state has been awarded “e-Governance State of the Year” award by @skochgroup. pic.twitter.com/orV0dWO1AW — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) February 25, 2021

The group also selected Telangana as the best e-governance state of the year 2020 in the country. The e-governance award was given to the state for the successful implementation of several government schemes. This was informed by the Minister for Municipal Administration and IT and Industries KT Rama Rao. The awards were offered by the Skoch Group.

SKOCH Governance Report card is based on ongoing studies across States and the Centre since 2013. TS has continued to implement cutting-edge IT initiatives to improve public services, particularly during Covid 19, and modern technologies have become a lifeline for the delivery of citizens’ services.

Rama Rao excelled in the 2020 rankings for his unwavering focus. He was adjudged the ‘Best Performing IT Minister’ in SKOCH rankings in 2016 earlier. This makes him the only State Minister so far to be conferred with the SKOCH award twice, said Sameer Kochhar, Reforms Historian and Chairman, SKOCH Group. The Minister stated that e-governance is widely being used for offering the best services to the people.