KTR Vows to Get World Heritage City Status For Hyderabad

After Warangal's Ramappa temple was recognized as World Heritage Site by the UNESCO, Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao expressed his happiness that the 800-year old Kakatiya Rudreshwara Ramappa Temple has been inscribed as a World Heritage site.

The Minister thanked everyone who was involved in the effort. He later said that the spiritual and cultural property developed by the Kakatiya Kings with tremendous creativity, sculptural value has a very special place in the country’s cultural heritage.

He said this is the first world heritage site from Telangana and the next aim is to get recognition for Hyderabad as a world heritage city.

“This is the first world heritage site from Telangana. Next aim is to get world heritage city status for our capital city #Hyderabad," he tweeted.