KTR showcases Telangana Life Sciences & Biotech ecosystem to Industry Leaders in Bay Area

Hyderabad: The Hon'ble Minister, Mr K.T. Rama Rao, chaired an industry roundtable with select leaders of biotechnology companies based in the Bay Area, USA on Wednesday.

Minister KTR presented the overall life sciences and biotechnology ecosystem in Telangana along with the success stories and investment opportunities in the sector. The Minister invited them to set up R & D, digital and manufacturing operations in Hyderabad.

The leaders lauded the efforts of the government to accelerate growth in the life sciences sector and responded positively to the Minister’s request to explore investment opportunities in Telangana.

Further, the roundtable discussed the emerging trends in the sector, strategic initiatives that can be rolled out by the Telangana Govt., support that can be extended by the government, policy interventions etc. to promote innovation and investment in the state of Telangana.

Industry leaders from Apollomics Inc., Aarvik Therapeutics, Chemveda Life Sciences, Abbvie, Protagonist Therapeutics, Samsara Capital, Stanford India Biodesign, Orbees Medical, Dice Therapeutics, Seal Rock Therapeutics, Vasa Therapeutics, Aria Pharmaceuticals, Atomwise, Genentech, Frazier Health Sciences, Alector, Gilead Sciences, AngioSafe Inc., and Tosk Inc., were among those who attended the roundtable.

Mr Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Dept. and Mr Shakthi M Nagappan, Director Lifesciences, Government of Telangana, were also present during the meeting.