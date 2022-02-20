KTR Reviews Status of Various Works Undertaken by HMDA

MA&UD Minister KTR held a detailed review meeting on various projects undertaken by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in Hyderabad.

The Telangana IT Minister reviewed the status of beautification works around water bodies and the development of basic infrastructure within HMDA limits. Minister KTR asked the officials to take up further measures for the development and conservation of water bodies under HMDA limits.

KTR interacted with a few conservationists over a video conference and discussed the measures to be taken to protect water bodies within HMDA.

"Govt of Telangana has given top priority to the protection and conservation of water bodies since the formation of the State. HMDA has played a key role in taking up beautification works around the water bodies," said KTR.

KTR stated that along with HMDA, GHMC is also developing infrastructure around water bodies. He asked both the wings to work together in coming up with a plan of action for better protection and maintenance of water bodies in the future.

KTR highlighted that development and conservation programs have already been undertaken at major ponds like Gandipeta in HMDA limits. He also asked the officials to focus on speeding up beautification works at Gandipet lake which would provide a great experience to the people of Hyderabad.

The Telangana IT minister gave directions to the officials on the protection of lands that are under the HMDA. He asked the officials to protect the HMDA assets in wake of an increase in the value of the lands.

Strengthening of radial roads, Musi river rejuvenation works, construction of bridges over Musi river, HMDA land pooling plans, construction of logistics parks were amongst the other topics discussed during today’s review meeting.

