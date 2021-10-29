KTR Promotes Telangana State’s Investment Opportunities in Paris

Telangana Delegation headed by Minister KTR held a series of meetings and interacted with various CEOs and industry heads in Paris on Thursday. The delegation held a formal meeting with MBDA's top management team comprising Directors Boris Solomiac, Pol Neil Le Livec, and Senior Vice President Asia and India Jean-Marc Peyraud.

MBDA is the world leader in missiles and missile systems with its headquarters in Paris. During the meeting, KTR invited the management team of MBDA to explore prospective collaboration opportunities for manufacturing in Telangana.

Later, Minister KTR met with Aerocampus Aquitaine Sales Director Mr. Xavier Audion. Air Attaché at the Indian Embassy in France, Air Commodore Hilal Ahmad was also a part of the meeting.

During the day, Minister KTR had a formal meeting with the Hon'ble Ambassador of India to the Republic of France Mr. Jawed Ashraf. The Minister thanked the Ambassador and the Indian Embassy in Paris for the warm welcome extended to the Telangana delegation.

Minister gave an overview of the various initiatives of Telangana Government to attract investments. The Minister also apprised the Hon'ble Ambassador about the various priority sectors into which Telangana is soliciting investments from French companies

Telangama minister KTR met Cosmetic Valley's Deputy CEO- In-charge International Strategy Mrs Franckie Béchereau in Paris. Minister highlighted India’s cosmetics market and its substantial growth. Minister discussed the opportunities to manufacture cosmetics in Telangana.

Cosmetic Valley is a cluster of about 800 companies, creating approximately 70,000 jobs & €11 billion in revenue; 7 universities, 136 colleges, 200 research laboratories for 8,600 researchers, and 100 research projects.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Aerospace & Defence Director Praveen and Digital Media Director Dileep Konatham were present in the meetings.