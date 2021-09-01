KTR Now Has 3 Million Followers On Twitter

Telangana cabinet Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is always active on social media platforms, has a special fan following for his posts and tweets. Now KTR has crossed three million followers on Twitter. Since last year, the minister for industry, information technology, municipal administration, and urban development has gained over a million followers on Twitter.

KTR won the hearts of millions of people during the Covid 19 pandemic when he responded to each and every tweet seeking help, and he continued to do so. Anyway, we can say that many people who received his help thanked him on Twitter. Whether it was a need for transportation during a lockdown or a healthcare emergency such as a need for hospital beds, medications, or oxygen concentrators, the minister replied quickly by forwarding them to his office. In between, there were humorous tweets from people to KTR, and KTR's response would overwhelm social media with memes.