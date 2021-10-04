KTR Leads by Example, Pays Challan After His Vehicle Flouted Traffic Rules

Telangana Minister KTR met and appreciated Traffic SI Ilaiah and Constable Venkateshwarlu who raised a traffic Challan on his vehicle for plying in the wrong direction.

The Minister lauded them for doing their duty sincerely. He also felicitated the traffic cops.

Minister KTR stated that the rules are for all, may it be citizens or public representatives. He also stated that the Government stands by the officers like SI Ilaiah who work sincerely.

Minister KTR stated that he always follows traffic rules and also mentioned that he was not in the vehicle when this incident took place on October 2nd at Bapu Ghat.

To send out the right message to the other leaders and his party workers, Minister KTR paid the Challan amount.